Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

DVN stock opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.31.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after buying an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

