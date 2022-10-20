Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Decreased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 268.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,967 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $146.03 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.71.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

