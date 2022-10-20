Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.16). 985,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,425,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.60 ($1.17).
Digital 9 Infrastructure Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £814.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.91.
Digital 9 Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Digital 9 Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.
Insider Activity at Digital 9 Infrastructure
Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile
Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.
