Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,295,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,829 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 26.2% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $92,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

