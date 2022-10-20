Diversified Healthcare Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 3.6 %
DHC opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 9th.
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.