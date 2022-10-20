Diversified Healthcare Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

DHC opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 9th.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

