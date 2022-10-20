DNB Markets Lowers Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Hold

DNB Markets lowered shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $34.73 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $547.62.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $452.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 44.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.