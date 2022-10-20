DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 85.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

DocuSign Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.