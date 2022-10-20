Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.0599

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $7.95 billion and $306.29 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00269078 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001358 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004057 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016884 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.