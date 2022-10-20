Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 4.0% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.51. 34,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,446. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

