Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 496,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Dorman Products makes up about 1.3% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $54,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dorman Products by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.91. 4,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $129.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.