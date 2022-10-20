Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,949 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.38% of Dover worth $66,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Dover by 14.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 47.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dover by 5.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOV traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $122.57. 22,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,931. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.21.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

