Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.46 billion-$8.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion. Dover also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.40-8.50 EPS.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $118.65 on Thursday. Dover has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.21.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dover will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dover by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dover by 14.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dover by 0.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Dover by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dover by 15.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

