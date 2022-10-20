Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.44. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% yr/yr to ~$8.46-8.62, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion. Dover also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.40-$8.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.26. 62,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,931. Dover has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 86.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,202,000 after buying an additional 133,666 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 39.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,348,000 after buying an additional 124,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Dover by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 330,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,817,000 after purchasing an additional 95,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

