Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.60

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $898.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

