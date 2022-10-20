Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.87% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Dream Unlimited Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of Dream Unlimited stock traded up C$0.98 on Thursday, hitting C$24.07. The company had a trading volume of 112,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,639. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of C$22.01 and a 1 year high of C$50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
