DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.70.

Shares of DTE opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,039,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

