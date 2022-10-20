Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$336.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.34 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.
NASDAQ:DCT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 12,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,340. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $33.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
