Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$336.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.34 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:DCT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 12,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,340. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $33.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.