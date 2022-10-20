Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $87.88. The company had a trading volume of 60,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Insider Activity at Duke Energy
In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.