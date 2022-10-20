Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $108.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.10.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.97. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

