DWF Group (LON:DWF) Shares Down 1.1%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.60 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 71.60 ($0.87). 102,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 201,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.40 ($0.87).

A number of brokerages recently commented on DWF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of DWF Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £232.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other DWF Group news, insider Chris Stefani sold 107,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.16), for a total value of £103,200.96 ($124,699.08).

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

