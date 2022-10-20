DWF Group (LON:DWF) Shares Down 1.1%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.60 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 71.60 ($0.87). 102,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 201,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.40 ($0.87).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on DWF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of DWF Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
DWF Group Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of £232.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.56.
DWF Group Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at DWF Group
In other DWF Group news, insider Chris Stefani sold 107,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.16), for a total value of £103,200.96 ($124,699.08).
About DWF Group
DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.
See Also
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.