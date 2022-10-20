E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.60

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.59, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EINC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight Capital cut shares of E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.19.

Get E Automotive alerts:

E Automotive Trading Down 15.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.