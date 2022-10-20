Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $49.09 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $78.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $672.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $162.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.93%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.