Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance
Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $162.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.93%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 45.45%.
About Eagle Bulk Shipping
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
See Also
