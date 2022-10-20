Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for about 3.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Down 0.9 %

AWK traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.83. 8,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.