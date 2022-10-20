Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,843 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.31% of Eagle Materials worth $55,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $14,750,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9,092.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 851.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,671 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Shares of EXP opened at $113.24 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

