Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at B. Riley

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.4 %

ECC stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $426.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

About Eagle Point Credit

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 19.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading

