Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at B. Riley

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.
ECC stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $426.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $15.54.
Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
