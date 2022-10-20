Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Compass Point

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Compass Point to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.66% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.
Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.83. 930,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,363. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
