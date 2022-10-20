Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of EOI opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $20.34.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
