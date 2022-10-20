Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of EOI opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

