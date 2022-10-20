Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
