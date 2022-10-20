Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

