Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $145.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.93 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

