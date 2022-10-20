Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Trading Up 3%

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 13,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 23,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDNMY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Edenred from €53.00 ($54.08) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Edenred from €54.20 ($55.31) to €54.40 ($55.51) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Edenred Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

