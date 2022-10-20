Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Trimmed by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EIX traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.49. 10,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,069. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.