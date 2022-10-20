Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 1,126.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The firm had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,411,220. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.93.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.