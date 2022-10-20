Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,523,346,000 after acquiring an additional 34,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after acquiring an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $154.77 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

