Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 109 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $953,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,660,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $101.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.15 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

