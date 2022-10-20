Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 37.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

