Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matthews International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 74,954 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Matthews International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,840,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 239,744 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Matthews International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Matthews International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Stock Up 0.5 %

MATW stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -123.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MATW. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Profile

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

