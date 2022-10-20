Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $647,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 421.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 156,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 126,368 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

FTNT stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

