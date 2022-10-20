Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $56.65 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

