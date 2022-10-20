Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,137 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 81,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 141,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 94,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

