Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 210 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,578,000.

IJH opened at $229.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.57 and a 200 day moving average of $242.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

