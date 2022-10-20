Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.