Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.38.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,500 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.33 per share, with a total value of C$45,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at C$5,945,372.16.
Enerplus Stock Performance
Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$801.57 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 3.2199998 earnings per share for the current year.
Enerplus Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.67%.
Enerplus Company Profile
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
Featured Stories
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.