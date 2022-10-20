Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,500 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.33 per share, with a total value of C$45,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at C$5,945,372.16.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$22.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$10.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$801.57 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 3.2199998 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

