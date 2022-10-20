Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $290.00 at Truist Financial

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.91.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $243.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.60 and a 200-day moving average of $228.24. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 170.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

