Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

Entegris has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Entegris to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Entegris by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

