EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM stock traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.25. 649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,830. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

