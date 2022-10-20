Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.49-$7.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.09 billion-$5.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.09 billion. Equifax also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

EFX stock opened at $160.12 on Thursday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $156.74 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

