Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.165-1.185 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Equifax also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.49-7.59 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.44.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $9.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.05. 92,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,761. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 52-week low of $156.74 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.90.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 38.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 11.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Equifax by 144.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.