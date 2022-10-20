Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.9 %
ELS stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,591. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.