Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

ELS stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,591. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.