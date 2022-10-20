Ergo (ERG) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $128.95 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00010976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,189.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00269540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00117954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00739560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.91 or 0.00562363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00249277 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,221,108 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

