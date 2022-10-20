Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) PT Lowered to $53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.76% from the stock’s previous close.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. Essent Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.